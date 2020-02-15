Gaia Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (GAIA, TRIP, PETS, FLWS, LTRPA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Gaia Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.11. Tripadvisor Inc is next with a sales per share of $11.22. Petmed Express ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $13.46.

1-800-Flowers-A follows with a sales per share of $17.93, and Liberty Trp-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.91.

