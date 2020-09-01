Gaia Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (GAIA, W, NFLX, AMZN, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Gaia Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,402.9%. Following is Wayfair Inc- A with a sales growth of 3,965.7%. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,241.0%.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a sales growth of 3,079.6%, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,777.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gaia Inc on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Gaia Inc have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor Gaia Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.