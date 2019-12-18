G Iii Apparel Rises 1.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.11 to a high of $33.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.15 on volume of 93,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of G Iii Apparel on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.11. Since that recommendation, shares of G Iii Apparel have risen 17.9%. We continue to monitor GIII for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

G Iii Apparel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.98 and a 52-week low of $18.18 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $33.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.