G Iii Apparel has the Highest Sales Growth in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (GIII, LULU, PVH, SQBG, HBI)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest sales growth.
G Iii Apparel ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,762.1%. Lululemon Ath is next with a sales growth of 1,300.1%. Pvh Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 867.6%.
Sequential Brand follows with a sales growth of 767.5%, and Hanesbrands Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 735.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for G Iii Apparel and will alert subscribers who have GIII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth g iii apparel lululemon ath pvh corp sequential brand hanesbrands inc