G Iii Apparel is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (GIII, LULU, PVH, SQBG, HBI)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:39am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest sales growth.

G Iii Apparel ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,762.1%. Lululemon Ath is next with a sales growth of 1,300.1%. Pvh Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 867.6%.

Sequential Brand follows with a sales growth of 767.5%, and Hanesbrands Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 735.2%.

