G Iii Apparel is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GIII , RL , HBI , VFC , UA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII ) ranks first with a gain of 26.94%; Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) ranks second with a gain of 12.46%; and Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) ranks third with a gain of 12.13%.

Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC ) follows with a gain of 11.85% and Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.56%.

