Freshpet Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT, BETR, BUFF, LWAY, TR)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Freshpet Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.75. Following is Amplify Snack Br with a sales per share of $4.84. Blue Buffalo Pet ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.50.

Lifeway Foods follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and Tootsie Roll Ind rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $7.97.

