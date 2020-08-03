Freshpet Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT, FARM, HAIN, FLO, LNDC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 249.1%. Farmer Bros Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 80.1%. Hain Celestial ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 65.5%.

Flowers Foods follows with a EBITDA growth of 59.7%, and Landec Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 47.4%.

