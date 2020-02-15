Freshpet Inc is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (FRPT, BETR, BUFF, LWAY, TR)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Freshpet Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.75. Amplify Snack Br is next with a sales per share of $4.84. Blue Buffalo Pet ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.50.

Lifeway Foods follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and Tootsie Roll Ind rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $7.97.

