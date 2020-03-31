Fresh Del Monte has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (FDP, INGR, BG, DAR, LMNR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest sales growth.
Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a sales growth of 185.5%. Following is Ingredion Inc with a sales growth of 224.4%. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 729.9%.
Darling Ingredie follows with a sales growth of 797.0%, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 851.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Limoneira Co on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.43. Since that call, shares of Limoneira Co have fallen 30.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales growth fresh del monte ingredion inc Bunge Ltd darling ingredie limoneira co