Freightcar Ameri has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (RAIL, NAV, MTW, GBX, WNC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Freightcar Ameri ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.07. Navistar Intl is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33. Manitowoc Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.37.

Greenbrier Cos follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.42, and Wabash National rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45.

