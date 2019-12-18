MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Freightcar Ameri is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (RAIL, TRN, GBX, MTW, ASTE)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:39am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Freightcar Ameri ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.14. Following is Trinity Industri with a a price to book ratio of 0.75. Greenbrier Cos ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.82.

Manitowoc Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.90, and Astec Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.39.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Freightcar Ameri on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.69. Since that call, shares of Freightcar Ameri have fallen 54.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest price to book ratio freightcar ameri trinity industri greenbrier cos manitowoc co astec industries

Ticker(s): RAIL TRN GBX MTW ASTE

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.