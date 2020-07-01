Freightcar Ameri is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (RAIL, TRN, GBX, MTW, ASTE)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Freightcar Ameri ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12. Trinity Industri is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.74. Greenbrier Cos ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.82.

Manitowoc Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.90, and Astec Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.38.

