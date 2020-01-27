Freeport-Mcmoran Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.18%

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.06 to a high of $11.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.22 on volume of 16.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $8.43 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $11.09, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.