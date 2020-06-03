Freeport-Mcmoran Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.01%

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.44 to a high of $9.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.73 on volume of 17.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Freeport-Mcmoran and will alert subscribers who have FCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.43 to $14.68 and is now at $9.63, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.