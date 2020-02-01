Freeport-Mcmoran Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.75%

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.33 to a high of $13.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.23 on volume of 7.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Freeport-Mcmoran and will alert subscribers who have FCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.43 to $14.68 and is now at $13.34, 58% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.