Freeport-Mcmoran Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 13.92%

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.73 to a high of $7.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.76 on volume of 17.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.82 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $7.12, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% lower and 6.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

