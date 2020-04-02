Freeport-Mcmoran Rises 4.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.79 to a high of $11.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.36 on volume of 11.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Freeport-Mcmoran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Freeport-Mcmoran in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $8.43 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $11.94, which is 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.