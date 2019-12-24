Freeport-Mcmoran Rises 1.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.94 to a high of $13.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.07 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.43 to $14.68 and is now at $13.10, 55% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

