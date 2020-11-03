Freeport-Mcmoran (FCX) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $8.47

Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $8.78 today and have reached the first support level of $8.47. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $8.00 and $7.22 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 108.5% for shares of Freeport-Mcmoran based on a current price of $9.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.76. Freeport-Mcmoran shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.89 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $11.79.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.09 to $14.68 and is now at $9.00, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

