Freeport-Mcmoran (FCX) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $9.16

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $8.98 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $9.16. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.41 and $9.84.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $4.82 to $13.58 and is now at $8.92, 85% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Freeport-Mcmoran has overhead space with shares priced $8.92, or 52.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.76. Freeport-Mcmoran shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.27 and support at the 50-day MA of $8.24.

