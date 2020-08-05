Freeport-Mcmoran (FCX) Approaches New Upside Target of $9.29

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $8.98 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $9.15. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.29 and $9.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $4.82 and a high of $13.58 and are now at $8.97, which is 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Freeport-Mcmoran has overhead space with shares priced $8.97, or 52.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.76. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.19, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $7.86.

