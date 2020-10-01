Freeport-Mcmoran (FCX) Approaches New Downside Target of $12.86

Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) opened today below their pivot of $12.95 and have already reached the first level of support at $12.90. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $12.86 and $12.77 will be of interest.

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) has potential upside of 45.5% based on a current price of $12.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.76. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.87 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $11.05.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and a 52-week low of $8.43 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $12.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Freeport-Mcmoran on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have risen 29.8%. We continue to monitor FCX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.