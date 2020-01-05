Freeport-Mcmoran Falls 6.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.31 to a high of $8.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.61 on volume of 13.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.82 and a high of $13.58 and are now at $8.24, 71% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

