Fred'S Inc-A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (FRED, TUES, OLLI, TGT, DG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Fred'S Inc-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,885.4%. Tuesday Morning is next with a ROE of -1,674.0%. Ollie'S Bargain ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,762.7%.
Target Corp follows with a ROE of 2,589.4%, and Dollar General C rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,669.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fred'S Inc-A on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.41. Since that call, shares of Fred'S Inc-A have fallen 85.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
