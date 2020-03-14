Fred'S Inc-A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (FRED, TUES, OLLI, TGT, DG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Fred'S Inc-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,885.4%. Tuesday Morning is next with a ROE of -1,674.0%. Ollie'S Bargain ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,762.7%.

Target Corp follows with a ROE of 2,589.4%, and Dollar General C rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,669.0%.

Fred'S Inc-A shares have fallen 85.2% since July 23rd, 2019 when shares were trading at $0.41.