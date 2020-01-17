Fred'S Inc-A is Among the Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (FRED, TUES, BIG, DLTR, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fred'S Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.01. Following is Tuesday Morning with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Big Lots Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.86.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.99, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.20.

