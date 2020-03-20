Frank'S Internat has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (FI, RES, NR, MDR, SLB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Frank'S Internat ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 691.8%. Following is Rpc Inc with a EPS growth of 857.1%. Newpark Resource ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,320.8%.

Mcdermott Intl follows with a EPS growth of 1,998.2%, and Schlumberger Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,597.4%.

