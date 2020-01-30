Franklin Res Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.25%

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.07 to a high of $25.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.49 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Res Inc have traded between a low of $24.48 and a high of $35.82 and are now at $24.58, which is 0% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

