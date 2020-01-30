Franklin Elec Co has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (FELE, TKR, GHM, ROLL, TNC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Franklin Elec Co ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Timken Co is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Graham Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Rbc Bearings Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Tennant Co rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tennant Co and will alert subscribers who have TNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.