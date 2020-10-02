Francescas Holdi has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Apparel Retail Industry (FRAN, CATO, GPS, PLCE, SSI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Francescas Holdi ranks lowest with a an RPE of $73,000. Following is Cato Corp-A with a an RPE of $81,000. Gap Inc/The ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $117,000.

Children'S Place follows with a an RPE of $118,000, and Stage Stores Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $119,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Francescas Holdi and will alert subscribers who have FRAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.