Fox Factory Hold Rises 10.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Fox Factory Hold (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.79 to a high of $79.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.84 on volume of 221,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Fox Factory Hold has traded in a range of $58.40 to $86.91 and is now at $76.01, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.21% higher over the past week, respectively.