Fox Factory Hold has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (FOXF, GNTX, BWA, TOWR, VC)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Following is Gentex Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Borgwarner Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Tower Internatio follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Visteon Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

