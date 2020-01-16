Fox Factory Hold is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (FOXF, THRM, GNTX, DORM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.90. Gentherm Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.19. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.88.

Dorman Products follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.75, and Standard Motor rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.35.

