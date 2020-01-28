Fossil Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Beta (FOSL, SQBG, ICON, UA, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Fossil Group Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 2.0. Following is Sequential Brand with a a beta of 1.6. Iconix Brand Gro ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Under Armo-C follows with a a beta of 1.3, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fossil Group Inc on September 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.04. Since that call, shares of Fossil Group Inc have fallen 32.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.