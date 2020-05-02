Fortune Brands H is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FBHS , TREX , LII , BLDR , MAS )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) ranks first with a gain of 3.28%; Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.72%; and Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII ) ranks third with a gain of 1.96%.

Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) follows with a gain of 1.87% and Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.66%.

