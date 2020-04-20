Fortinet Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.20%

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.45 to a high of $114.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $113.06 on volume of 633,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fortinet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $121.48 and a 52-week low of $68.87 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $114.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.