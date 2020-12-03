Fortinet Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (FTNT , TIVO , FEYE , NOW , MSFT )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) ranks first with a gain of 0.33%; Tivo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO ) ranks second with a loss of 3.18%; and Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) ranks third with a loss of 3.52%.

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) follows with a loss of 3.83% and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.01%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fortinet Inc and will alert subscribers who have FTNT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.