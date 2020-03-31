Fortinet Inc is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (FTNT, ORCL, MSFT, NOW, PRGS)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Fortinet Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,606.5%. Following is Oracle Corp with a EPS growth of 2,988.8%. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,654.6%.
Servicenow Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,527.4%, and Progress Softwar rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,267.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicenow Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $330.35. Since that call, shares of Servicenow Inc have fallen 17.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
