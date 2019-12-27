Formfactor Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Beta (FORM, BRKS, UCTT, VECO, LRCX)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Formfactor Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Brooks Automatio is next with a a beta of 1.6. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.
Veeco Instrument follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.
