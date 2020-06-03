Ford Motor Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.78%

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.41 to a high of $6.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.71 on volume of 47.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and the current low of $6.50 and are currently at $6.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

