Ford Motor Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.42%

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.56 to a high of $7.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.89 on volume of 42.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Cohas traded in a range of $7.56 to $10.56 and are now at $7.65. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ford Motor Co and will alert subscribers who have F in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.