Ford Motor Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.53%

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.93 to a high of $9.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.10 on volume of 27.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $8.16 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $9.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.