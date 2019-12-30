Ford Motor Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.27%

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.29 to a high of $9.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.43 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $7.41 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $9.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.