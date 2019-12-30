Ford Motor Co has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)
Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ford Motor Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $790,000. Following is General Motors C with a an RPE of $780,000. Thor Industries ranks third highest with a an RPE of $458,000.
Winnebago Inds follows with a an RPE of $456,000, and Tesla Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $332,000.
