Ford Motor Co Falls 1.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.77 to a high of $4.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.90 on volume of 42.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Co has traded in a range of $3.96 to $10.56 and is now at $4.82, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.57% lower and 5.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

