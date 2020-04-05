Ford Motor Co Falls 1.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.77 to a high of $4.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.90 on volume of 42.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $3.96 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $4.82 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

