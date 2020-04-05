Ford Motor Co (F) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $4.86

Shares of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) opened today below their pivot of $4.96 and have already reached the first level of support at $4.86. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $4.81 and $4.66 will be of interest.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $3.96 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $4.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

Potential upside of 154.7% exists for Ford Motor Co, based on a current level of $4.78 and analysts' average consensus price target of $12.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $8.16.

