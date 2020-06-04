Ford Motor Co (F) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $4.38

Shares of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) opened today above their pivot of $4.28 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $4.38. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $4.53 and $4.78 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ford Motor Co have traded between a low of $3.96 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $4.48, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.56% lower and 6.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 171.7% for shares of Ford Motor Co based on a current price of $4.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.18. Ford Motor Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.77 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $8.65.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ford Motor Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ford Motor Co in search of a potential trend change.