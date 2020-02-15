Ford Motor Co is Among the Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (F, WGO, TSLA, GM, THO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $40.15. Winnebago Inds is next with a sales per share of $58.51. Tesla Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $74.41.

General Motors C follows with a sales per share of $97.52, and Thor Industries rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $154.95.

