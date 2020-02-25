Ford Motor Co is Among the Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19. Following is General Motors C with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.01, and Tesla Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 11.53.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ford Motor Co and will alert subscribers who have F in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.